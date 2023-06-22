The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .138 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .169.

In 19 of 43 games this season (44.2%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 43 games (18.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .175 AVG .164 .200 OBP .246 .222 SLG .246 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings