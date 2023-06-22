Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.3% of his games this season (25 of 62), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.246
|.419
|OBP
|.353
|.398
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|23/24
|K/BB
|28/19
|5
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Garrett (3-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
