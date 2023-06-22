Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.3% of his games this season (25 of 62), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .286 AVG .246 .419 OBP .353 .398 SLG .447 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 23/24 K/BB 28/19 5 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings