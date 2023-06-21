At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 16th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh put up 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and it ranked 13th defensively with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five away.

Pittsburgh went 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the charge with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +6600 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +5000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3300 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

