On Wednesday, Rodolfo Castro (hitting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .259.

In 50.9% of his 57 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 10.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has an RBI in 11 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .270 AVG .250 .375 OBP .327 .432 SLG .398 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 19/11 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings