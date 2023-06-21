Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cubs on June 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .279/.350/.473 on the season.
- Reynolds has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .264/.385/.425 on the season.
- McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Hendricks Stats
- The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Hendricks has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.
Hendricks Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 10
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|May. 25
|4.1
|6
|5
|3
|5
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.332/.381 on the year.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .263/.351/.399 on the season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
