Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .279/.350/.473 on the season.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .264/.385/.425 on the season.

McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Hendricks has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 16 5.0 5 2 2 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 8.0 1 0 0 3 1 at Padres Jun. 5 6.0 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Rays May. 30 5.0 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Mets May. 25 4.1 6 5 3 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .282/.332/.381 on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .263/.351/.399 on the season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.