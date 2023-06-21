The Chicago Cubs (35-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) will match up on Wednesday, June 21 at PNC Park, with Kyle Hendricks getting the nod for the Cubs and Rich Hill taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Pirates have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-6, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs won each of the seven games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have won in 22, or 41.5%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 19-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +1600 - 5th

