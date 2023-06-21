The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.

Fueled by 213 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 20th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .242 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 300 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.392 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Rich Hill (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Edward Cabrera 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish

