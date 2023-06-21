Wednesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (35-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on June 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (6-6) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (41.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 19-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (300 total, 4.2 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

