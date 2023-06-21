On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .259 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 45 of 68 games this season (66.2%) Hayes has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.1% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .331 AVG .190 .369 OBP .228 .504 SLG .292 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 12 21/8 K/BB 33/7 4 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings