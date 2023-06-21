Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (35 of 62), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|34
|.264
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.325
|.356
|SLG
|.321
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|26/9
|11
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
