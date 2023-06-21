Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 44 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .228 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 129th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 30 of 62 games this season (48.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (17.7%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (35.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (12.9%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (35.5%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.206
|AVG
|.253
|.320
|OBP
|.373
|.412
|SLG
|.604
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|39/17
|K/BB
|35/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
