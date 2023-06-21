Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .245.
- In 52.4% of his 63 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (21 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.256
|AVG
|.237
|.379
|OBP
|.297
|.419
|SLG
|.466
|10
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/15
|K/BB
|39/8
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
