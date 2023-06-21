The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .245.

In 52.4% of his 63 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (21 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .256 AVG .237 .379 OBP .297 .419 SLG .466 10 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 27/15 K/BB 39/8 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings