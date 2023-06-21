Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 37 of 65 games this season (56.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.5%).
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, Santana has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.197
|AVG
|.259
|.290
|OBP
|.336
|.295
|SLG
|.448
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|23
|27/16
|K/BB
|22/15
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
