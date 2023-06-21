Calvin Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Calvin Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Calvin Mitchell At The Plate (2022)
- Mitchell hit .226 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Mitchell picked up at least one hit 36 times last year in 69 games played (52.2%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (14.5%).
- He homered in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (five of 69), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Mitchell drove in a run in 20.3% of his 69 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.3% of those games (three).
- In 19 of 69 games last year (27.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Calvin Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.274
|AVG
|.168
|.331
|OBP
|.231
|.436
|SLG
|.242
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|28/10
|K/BB
|24/8
|1
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
