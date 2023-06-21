After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Calvin Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Calvin Mitchell At The Plate (2022)

Mitchell hit .226 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Mitchell picked up at least one hit 36 times last year in 69 games played (52.2%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (14.5%).

He homered in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (five of 69), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Mitchell drove in a run in 20.3% of his 69 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.3% of those games (three).

In 19 of 69 games last year (27.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Calvin Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 33 .274 AVG .168 .331 OBP .231 .436 SLG .242 11 XBH 5 4 HR 1 12 RBI 5 28/10 K/BB 24/8 1 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)