Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cubs Player Props
|Pirates vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cubs
|Pirates vs Cubs Odds
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .172 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 19 of 42 games this season (45.2%), Hedges has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In nine games this season (21.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.180
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.246
|.230
|SLG
|.246
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.