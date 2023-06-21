Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cubs Player Props
|Pirates vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cubs
|Pirates vs Cubs Odds
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- McCutchen has recorded a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), with two or more RBI six times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.246
|.419
|OBP
|.353
|.398
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|23/24
|K/BB
|28/19
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.