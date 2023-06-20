The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) will aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Cubs (34-38) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (8-4) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-6) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (8-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-6, 4.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Oviedo has collected six quality starts this season.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.

Johan Oviedo vs. Cubs

He will take the hill against a Cubs offense that ranks 17th in the league with 598 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .395 (21st in the league) with 79 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

Oviedo has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .381 batting average over one appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs' Stroman (8-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, a 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.036 in 15 games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.45), seventh in WHIP (1.036), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).

Marcus Stroman vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.398) and 67 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 4-for-22 with two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

