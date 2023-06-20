You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates heading into their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 72 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .279/.350/.473 on the season.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.385/.425 on the season.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (8-4) for his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.45), seventh in WHIP (1.036), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3 vs. Rays May. 29 9.0 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Mets May. 24 8.0 4 2 2 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Johan Oviedo's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 76 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .283/.333/.375 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 74 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .266/.352/.403 so far this season.

Swanson takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.