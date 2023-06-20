Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (34-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (8-4, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-6, 4.40 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (300 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

