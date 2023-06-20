On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .231.

Santana has had a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this year (35.9%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .203 AVG .259 .299 OBP .336 .305 SLG .448 8 XBH 14 2 HR 4 11 RBI 23 25/16 K/BB 22/15 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings