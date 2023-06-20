Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .231.
- Santana has had a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this year (35.9%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.203
|AVG
|.259
|.299
|OBP
|.336
|.305
|SLG
|.448
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|23
|25/16
|K/BB
|22/15
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Stroman (8-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks fourth, 1.036 WHIP ranks seventh, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
