The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 48th in slugging.

Reynolds has recorded a hit in 51 of 68 games this year (75.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.1%).

He has homered in seven games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .242 AVG .312 .345 OBP .355 .383 SLG .551 12 XBH 19 2 HR 6 17 RBI 23 21/18 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings