Austin Hedges -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .172 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 42 games this season (45.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (21.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 42 games (19.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .180 AVG .164 .206 OBP .246 .230 SLG .246 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings