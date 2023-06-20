Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .264 with 43 walks and 32 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 87th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.7%).
- He has scored in 25 of 62 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.246
|.419
|OBP
|.353
|.398
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|23/24
|K/BB
|28/19
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks fourth, 1.036 WHIP ranks seventh, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
