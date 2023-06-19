Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Tucupita Marcano (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Marcano has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Marcano has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.231
|.299
|OBP
|.301
|.411
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
