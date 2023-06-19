The Chicago Cubs (33-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) clash in NL Central action, on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Drew Smyly (6-4) for the Cubs and Osvaldo Bido for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (6-4, 3.82 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

The Pirates will look to Bido (0-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

In one games this season, he has compiled a 2.25 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .250 against him.

Osvaldo Bido vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .247 batting average, and is 17th in the league with 588 total hits and 17th in MLB play with 318 runs scored. They have the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.396) and are 18th in all of MLB with 79 home runs.

Bido has pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out six against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will send Smyly (6-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.82, a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Drew Smyly vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 300 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .245 for the campaign with 67 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 9-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over six innings.

