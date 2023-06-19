Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 71 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.345/.473 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .262/.379/.424 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (6-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 14 6.0 9 5 5 4 1 at Angels Jun. 8 6.0 7 3 2 4 3 at Padres Jun. 3 5.2 7 3 3 4 3 vs. Reds May. 28 4.2 7 5 5 2 2 vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He's slashing .284/.336/.379 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .264/.352/.403 slash line on the season.

Swanson has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

