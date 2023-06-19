Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cubs on June 19, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 71 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.345/.473 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .262/.379/.424 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Smyly Stats
- Drew Smyly (6-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|4
|3
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.
- He's slashing .284/.336/.379 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .264/.352/.403 slash line on the season.
- Swanson has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
