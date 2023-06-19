On Monday, June 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (33-38) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) at PNC Park. Drew Smyly will get the ball for the Cubs, while Osvaldo Bido will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Pirates have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (6-4, 3.82 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Pirates' game versus the Cubs but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to beat the Cubs with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 33 times and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 8-7 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs played five of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Connor Joe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +650 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.