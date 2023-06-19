Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs meet Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 67 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 300 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.394 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Osvaldo Bido heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw four innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away - Edward Cabrera

