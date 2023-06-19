Monday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) versus the Chicago Cubs (33-38) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 8-6 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 19.

The probable starters are Drew Smyly (6-4) for the Cubs and Osvaldo Bido for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 8, Cubs 7.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (43.1%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (300 total, 4.3 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule