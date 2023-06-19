Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Mark Mathias (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Mathias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .231.
- In eight of 22 games this year (36.4%), Mathias has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Mathias has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three games this season (13.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.160
|AVG
|.296
|.250
|OBP
|.441
|.200
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/3
|K/BB
|5/7
|3
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.