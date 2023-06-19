On Monday, Mark Mathias (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .231.

In eight of 22 games this year (36.4%), Mathias has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Mathias has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three games this season (13.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .160 AVG .296 .250 OBP .441 .200 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/3 K/BB 5/7 3 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings