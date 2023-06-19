Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .256.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.7% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (37.9%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.328
|AVG
|.190
|.368
|OBP
|.228
|.512
|SLG
|.292
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|12
|19/8
|K/BB
|33/7
|4
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (6-4) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
