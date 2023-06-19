Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Connor Joe (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .242.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 32 of 61 games this year (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.0%).
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.237
|.375
|OBP
|.297
|.413
|SLG
|.466
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|25/14
|K/BB
|39/8
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (6-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
