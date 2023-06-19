On Monday, Connor Joe (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .242.

Joe has gotten a hit in 32 of 61 games this year (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.0%).

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .250 AVG .237 .375 OBP .297 .413 SLG .466 9 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 25/14 K/BB 39/8 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings