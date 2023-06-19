As of July 2 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 21st in the league.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, five Commanders games went over the point total.

Washington sported the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 away.

Washington posted four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.

In addition, Brissett rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton delivered two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +5000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +5000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3300 11 November 19 Giants - +5000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1400 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1400

Odds are current as of June 19 at 5:20 AM ET.