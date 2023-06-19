Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .235.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (37 of 63), with more than one hit 14 times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.211
|AVG
|.259
|.308
|OBP
|.336
|.316
|SLG
|.448
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|23
|25/16
|K/BB
|22/15
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Smyly (6-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
