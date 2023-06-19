The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .235.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (37 of 63), with more than one hit 14 times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.5% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .211 AVG .259 .308 OBP .336 .316 SLG .448 8 XBH 14 2 HR 4 11 RBI 23 25/16 K/BB 22/15 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings