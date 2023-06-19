Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 67), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.237
|AVG
|.312
|.333
|OBP
|.355
|.381
|SLG
|.551
|12
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|23
|21/16
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (6-4) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
