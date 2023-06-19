Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .175 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 41 games (19.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.186
|AVG
|.164
|.213
|OBP
|.246
|.237
|SLG
|.246
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
