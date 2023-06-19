The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .175 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 41 games (19.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .186 AVG .164 .213 OBP .246 .237 SLG .246 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings