Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (14.8%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 41.0% of his games this season (25 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.246
|.408
|OBP
|.353
|.396
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|22/22
|K/BB
|28/19
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Smyly (6-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
