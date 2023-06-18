The Phoenix Mercury versus the New York Liberty is a game to see on a Sunday WNBA schedule that includes five competitive contests.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty face the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Liberty on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 6-3

6-3 PHO Record: 2-7

2-7 NYL Stats: 85.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

85.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (fifth) PHO Stats: 78.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.4 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.4 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.7 APG) PHO Key Player: Sug Sutton (11.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -12.5

-12.5 NYL Odds to Win: -900

-900 PHO Odds to Win: +563

+563 Total: 161.5 points

The Washington Mystics play host to the Chicago Sky

The Sky hit the road the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 6-4

6-4 CHI Record: 5-6

5-6 WAS Stats: 75.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 74.2 Opp. PPG (first)

75.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 74.2 Opp. PPG (first) CHI Stats: 80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Elena Delle Donne (18.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.7 APG) CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 WAS Odds to Win: -232

-232 CHI Odds to Win: +183

+183 Total: 156 points

The Indiana Fever take on the Atlanta Dream

The Dream take to the home court of the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 4-6

4-6 ATL Record: 4-5

4-5 IND Stats: 81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.0 Opp. PPG (seventh) ATL Stats: 84.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Aliyah Boston (15.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG) ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 IND Odds to Win: -117

-117 ATL Odds to Win: -107

-107 Total: 162 points

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun travel to face the Sparks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 5-5

5-5 CON Record: 8-3

8-3 LAS Stats: 81.2 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

81.2 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (fourth) CON Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.7 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 7.3 APG)

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx travel to face the Aces on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 9-1

9-1 MIN Record: 3-7

3-7 LVA Stats: 91.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.5 Opp. PPG (second)

91.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.5 Opp. PPG (second) MIN Stats: 78.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.3 APG)

A'ja Wilson (19.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -18

-18 LVA Odds to Win: -1500

-1500 MIN Odds to Win: +900

+900 Total: 167.5 points

