The Chicago Sky (5-6) and Ariel Atkins' Washington Mystics (6-4) square off at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, June 18, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Washington, led by Elena Delle Donne with 16 points and five steals, picked up an 88-69 win against Phoenix in their last outing. Brittney Sykes added 16 points and five steals. Led by Marina Mabrey with 36 points and six rebounds last time out, Chicago lost 92-90 versus Indiana.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mystics vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-225 to win)

Mystics (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+180 to win)

Sky (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-5.5)

Mystics (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

Although the Mystics are scoring just 75.7 points per game (worst in WNBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank best in the league by giving up 74.2 points per game.

Washington ranks worst in the WNBA with 36.5 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 34.9 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Mystics are dishing out 18.1 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the WNBA in 2023.

Washington ranks third-best in the WNBA by forcing 14.6 turnovers per game. It ranks eighth in the league by averaging 13.3 turnovers per contest.

The Mystics rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 7.6 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league).

Washington has been thriving in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (28.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have been significantly better offensively at home, where they average 80.4 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 71 per game. Defensively, they are worse at home, where they surrender 75 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to score 73.4 per game.

At home, Washington averages 1.8 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (34 at home, 35.8 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (36.2 at home, 36.8 on the road).

The Mystics average 19 assists per home contest, 1.8 more than their average on the road in 2023 (17.2). During 2023, Washington has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.6 per game at home versus 14 on the road), but has forced a higher number of turnovers at home than on the road (15.2 at home versus 14 on the road).

The Mystics make 1.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.8). They also shoot a better percentage at home (32.3% in home games compared to 30.9% on the road).

Washington allows 2.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (8 per game) than on the road (5.2). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (30.5% in home games compared to 26.3% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 5-3 in those games.

The Mystics have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Washington has beaten the spread three times in games.

Washington has one win ATS (1-4) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.