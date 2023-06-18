Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .244.
- In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 45), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.260
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.290
|.411
|SLG
|.403
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Peralta (5-6) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
