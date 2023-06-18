You can find player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates before their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at American Family Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 26 walks and 38 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .278/.346/.464 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .262/.379/.424 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Ortiz's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.361/.423 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI (52 total hits).

He has a slash line of .225/.325/.390 so far this year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.