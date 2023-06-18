Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Brewers on June 18, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates before their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at American Family Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 26 walks and 38 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .278/.346/.464 slash line so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .262/.379/.424 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.
- Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6).
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|2.1
|8
|10
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Ortiz's player props with BetMGM.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.361/.423 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI (52 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .225/.325/.390 so far this year.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.