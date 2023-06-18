Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35) at American Family Field on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.61 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.64 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Brewers have a 5-8 record (winning only 38.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Connor Joe 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.