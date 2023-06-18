Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 66 home runs.

Fueled by 208 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 14th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 298 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Pirates rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.392 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Ortiz has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo

