Sunday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35) clashing at American Family Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (5-6) for the Brewers and Luis Ortiz (1-3) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.3 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

