Mystics vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Chicago Sky (5-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET. The game airs on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.
Mystics vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156
|-225
|+190
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-5.5)
|155.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-5.5)
|155.5
|-240
|+175
Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Sky have put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Washington has been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.
- Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Sky's games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
