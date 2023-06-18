Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .257 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.2% of them.

In 6.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has had an RBI in 15 games this season (23.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .328 AVG .191 .368 OBP .229 .512 SLG .294 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 12 19/8 K/BB 33/7 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings