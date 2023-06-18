Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .741 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 44 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .239 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 117th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 22 games this year (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 22 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.216
|AVG
|.264
|.333
|OBP
|.387
|.433
|SLG
|.632
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|38/17
|K/BB
|34/17
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
