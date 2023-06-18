Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .741 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 44 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .239 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 117th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 22 games this year (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 22 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .216 AVG .264 .333 OBP .387 .433 SLG .632 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 38/17 K/BB 34/17 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings