On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 15 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .235.

In 58.1% of his games this season (36 of 62), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has had an RBI in 23 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .211 AVG .259 .308 OBP .338 .316 SLG .446 8 XBH 13 2 HR 4 11 RBI 23 25/16 K/BB 21/15 4 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings