Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 15 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .235.
- In 58.1% of his games this season (36 of 62), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has had an RBI in 23 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.211
|AVG
|.259
|.308
|OBP
|.338
|.316
|SLG
|.446
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|23
|25/16
|K/BB
|21/15
|4
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
