Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- In 74.2% of his 66 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 22 games this year (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.237
|AVG
|.313
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.381
|SLG
|.537
|12
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|21/16
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
