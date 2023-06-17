At +5000 as of July 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

Pittsburgh put up 322.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, allowing 330.4 yards per contest.

Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.

As favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. As underdogs, the Steelers went 5-6.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +5000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +8000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

